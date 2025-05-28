A major move is in the offing as Thor Industries, Inc (THO) market cap hits 4.38 billion

Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $79.62. Over the past 52 weeks, THO has traded in a range of $63.15-$118.85.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.12% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -28.62%. With a float of $50.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.20 million.

The firm has a total of 22300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.76%, operating margin of 3.68%, and the pretax margin is 2.81%.

Thor Industries, Inc (THO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Thor Industries, Inc is 4.75%, while institutional ownership is 105.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 16 ’24, was worth 500,710. In this transaction SR. VP AND CHIEF FIN. OFFICER of this company sold 4,354 shares at a rate of $115.00, taking the stock ownership to the 131,905 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 16 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,354 for $115.00, making the entire transaction worth $500,710.

Thor Industries, Inc (THO) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.15% during the next five years compared to 14.91% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Thor Industries, Inc’s (THO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.77, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Thor Industries, Inc (THO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Thor Industries, Inc, THO], we can find that recorded value of 0.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.79.

During the past 100 days, Thor Industries, Inc’s (THO) raw stochastic average was set at 44.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $83.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $84.24. The third major resistance level sits at $85.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.08.

Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.38 billion has total of 53,204K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,043 M in contrast with the sum of 265,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,018 M and last quarter income was -550 K.