A major move is in the offing as Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) market cap hits 41.84 billion

on Tuesday, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) opened higher 5.43% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $104.14. Price fluctuations for VRT have ranged from $53.60 to $155.84 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 12.84%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.97% at the time writing. With a float of $373.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $381.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.32%, operating margin of 17.31%, and the pretax margin is 12.41%.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vertiv Holdings Co is 2.05%, while institutional ownership is 79.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08 ’25, was worth 5,230,420. In this transaction President, EMEA of this company sold 54,200 shares at a rate of $96.50, taking the stock ownership to the 18,847 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s President, EMEA sold 5,500 for $94.33, making the entire transaction worth $518,815. This insider now owns 18,847 shares in total.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.97% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Looking closely at Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), its last 5-days average volume was 4.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.96.

During the past 100 days, Vertiv Holdings Co’s (VRT) raw stochastic average was set at 54.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.14. However, in the short run, Vertiv Holdings Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $111.21. Second resistance stands at $112.64. The third major resistance level sits at $115.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $104.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $103.45.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Key Stats

There are currently 381,105K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 41.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,012 M according to its annual income of 495,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,036 M and its income totaled 164,500 K.