A major move is in the offing as Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) market cap hits 743.54 million

On Tuesday, Weave Communications Inc (NYSE: WEAV) was 3.13% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $9.59. A 52-week range for WEAV has been $8.18 – $17.63.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 36.43%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.23%. With a float of $64.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 854 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 71.77%, operating margin of -15.3%, and the pretax margin is -13.96%.

Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Weave Communications Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Weave Communications Inc is 14.33%, while institutional ownership is 81.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 549,654. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,993 shares at a rate of $10.78, taking the stock ownership to the 101,985 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 29,137 for $10.79, making the entire transaction worth $314,272. This insider now owns 2,057,247 shares in total.

Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.23% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 84.01% during the next five years compared to 5.67% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE: WEAV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weave Communications Inc (WEAV)

Looking closely at Weave Communications Inc (NYSE: WEAV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Weave Communications Inc’s (WEAV) raw stochastic average was set at 12.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.83. However, in the short run, Weave Communications Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.08. Second resistance stands at $10.28. The third major resistance level sits at $10.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.36.

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE: WEAV) Key Stats

There are 75,182K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 743.54 million. As of now, sales total 204,310 K while income totals -28,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 55,810 K while its last quarter net income were -8,830 K.