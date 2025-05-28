A major move is in the offing as Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM) market cap hits 20.51 billion

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE: WSM) stock price up 5.69% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $157.85. WSM’s price has ranged from $125.33 to $219.98 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.12%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.82%. With a float of $118.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.15%, operating margin of 18.99%, and the pretax margin is 19.71%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Williams-Sonoma, Inc is 3.91%, while institutional ownership is 92.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01 ’25, was worth 627,134. In this transaction EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $156.78, taking the stock ownership to the 42,388 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 12,000 for $155.82, making the entire transaction worth $1,869,840.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.82% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.29% during the next five years compared to 31.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE: WSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Williams-Sonoma, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM)

Looking closely at Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE: WSM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.11 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.50.

During the past 100 days, Williams-Sonoma, Inc’s (WSM) raw stochastic average was set at 40.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $157.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $165.08. However, in the short run, Williams-Sonoma, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $169.54. Second resistance stands at $172.25. The third major resistance level sits at $177.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $161.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $155.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $153.29.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE: WSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.51 billion, the company has a total of 122,940K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,712 M while annual income is 1,125 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,462 M while its latest quarter income was 384,890 K.