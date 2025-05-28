AA (Alcoa Corp) climbed 0.64 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) on Tuesday, soared 0.64% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $28.07. Within the past 52 weeks, AA’s price has moved between $21.53 and $47.77.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.46% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 164.15%. With a float of $256.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.90 million.

The firm has a total of 13900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.26%, operating margin of 13.04%, and the pretax margin is 10.12%.

Alcoa Corp (AA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aluminum industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Alcoa Corp is 0.82%, while institutional ownership is 75.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 22 ’24, was worth 1,009,431. In this transaction EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 23,867 shares at a rate of $42.29, taking the stock ownership to the 57,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 22 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 23,867 for $42.29, making the entire transaction worth $1,009,430.

Alcoa Corp (AA) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 164.15% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) Trading Performance Indicators

Alcoa Corp (AA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alcoa Corp (AA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alcoa Corp, AA], we can find that recorded value of 5.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, Alcoa Corp’s (AA) raw stochastic average was set at 35.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.75. The third major resistance level sits at $29.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.50.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.31 billion based on 258,902K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,895 M and income totals 60,000 K. The company made 3,369 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 548,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.