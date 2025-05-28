Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 770,510 K

on Tuesday, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) opened higher 4.39% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $22.53. Price fluctuations for ACHC have ranged from $20.36 to $82.40 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 9.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -19.27% at the time writing. With a float of $89.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 25500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 62.53%, operating margin of 12.89%, and the pretax margin is 8.13%.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc is 2.89%, while institutional ownership is 108.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30 ’24, was worth 1,060,339. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $81.21, making the entire transaction worth $812,065.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.27% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.07% during the next five years compared to 17.49% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)

The latest stats from [Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, ACHC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.53 million was inferior to 2.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc’s (ACHC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.13. The third major resistance level sits at $24.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.10.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) Key Stats

There are currently 92,122K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,154 M according to its annual income of 255,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 770,510 K and its income totaled 8,370 K.