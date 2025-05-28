Adient plc (ADNT) kicked off at the price of $15.50: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Tuesday, Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) was 5.23% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $14.73. A 52-week range for ADNT has been $10.04 – $28.48.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -1.54%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -5.94%. With a float of $82.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.02 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 70000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 6.53%, operating margin of 2.98%, and the pretax margin is -0.76%.

Adient plc (ADNT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Adient plc stocks. The insider ownership of Adient plc is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 04 ’24, was worth 232,875. In this transaction EVP, Americas of this company sold 11,500 shares at a rate of $20.25, taking the stock ownership to the 51,829 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 04 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 11,500 for $20.25, making the entire transaction worth $232,831.

Adient plc (ADNT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.94% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Adient plc (ADNT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adient plc (ADNT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.53 million, its volume of 1.17 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Adient plc’s (ADNT) raw stochastic average was set at 61.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.72 in the near term. At $15.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.42.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) Key Stats

There are 84,017K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.30 billion. As of now, sales total 14,688 M while income totals 18,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,611 M while its last quarter net income were -335,000 K.