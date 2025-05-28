Agilon Health Inc (AGL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.70%

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) on Tuesday, soared 0.45% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.22. Within the past 52 weeks, AGL’s price has moved between $1.50 and $7.73.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 51.05% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 45.46%. With a float of $302.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $413.02 million.

In an organization with 1076 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.53%, operating margin of -5.11%, and the pretax margin is -4.23%.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Agilon Health Inc is 26.86%, while institutional ownership is 73.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13 ’24, was worth 55,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 73,166 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 11 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 25,062 for $2.01, making the entire transaction worth $50,269. This insider now owns 66,144 shares in total.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.90% during the next five years compared to 3.29% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agilon Health Inc (AGL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.34 million. That was better than the volume of 5.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Agilon Health Inc’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 9.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.33. However, in the short run, Agilon Health Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.31. Second resistance stands at $2.38. The third major resistance level sits at $2.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.11. The third support level lies at $2.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 923.11 million based on 413,952K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,061 M and income totals -260,150 K. The company made 1,533 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.