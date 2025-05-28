Agora Inc ADR (API) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.85 million

Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ: API) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.59. Over the past 52 weeks, API has traded in a range of $1.65-$6.99.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.19% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 111.59%. With a float of $71.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.29 million.

The firm has a total of 608 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.12%, operating margin of -40.36%, and the pretax margin is -29.34%.

Agora Inc ADR (API) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Agora Inc ADR is 3.77%, while institutional ownership is 41.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27 ’25, was worth 4,270,000. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 63,340 for $5.79, making the entire transaction worth $367,000.

Agora Inc ADR (API) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.59% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agora Inc ADR’s (API) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46 and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc ADR (API)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Agora Inc ADR, API], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Agora Inc ADR’s (API) raw stochastic average was set at 28.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.93. The third major resistance level sits at $4.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.48.

Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ: API) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 281.56 million has total of 93,334K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 133,260 K in contrast with the sum of -42,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,450 K and last quarter income was 160 K.