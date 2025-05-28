Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) 20 Days SMA touches 0.86%: The odds favor the bear

on Tuesday, Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) opened higher 0.45% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $22.10. Price fluctuations for ACI have ranged from $17.00 to $23.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.25% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.29% at the time writing. With a float of $413.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $575.44 million.

The firm has a total of 195000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.06%, operating margin of 2.05%, and the pretax margin is 1.41%.

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Albertsons Companies Inc is 28.15%, while institutional ownership is 59.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 1,015,122. In this transaction EVP Chief Merch & Digital Off. of this company sold 47,303 shares at a rate of $21.46, taking the stock ownership to the 162,569 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 47,303 for $21.46, making the entire transaction worth $1,015,262.

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.29% per share during the next fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.22. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Albertsons Companies Inc, ACI], we can find that recorded value of 3.32 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Albertsons Companies Inc’s (ACI) raw stochastic average was set at 73.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.51. The third major resistance level sits at $22.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.61.

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) Key Stats

There are currently 575,750K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,391 M according to its annual income of 958,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,800 M and its income totaled 171,800 K.