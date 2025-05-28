Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) with a beta value of 1.12 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $33.58. Over the past 52 weeks, ALLY has traded in a range of $29.52-$45.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 8.04%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 47.93%. With a float of $303.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $307.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.35%, operating margin of 6.25%, and the pretax margin is 3.75%.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Ally Financial Inc is 1.15%, while institutional ownership is 93.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 30 ’25, was worth 257,121. In this transaction Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $32.14, taking the stock ownership to the 90,387 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 8,200 for $30.81, making the entire transaction worth $252,682. This insider now owns 236,421 shares in total.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.46% during the next five years compared to -16.14% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ally Financial Inc’s (ALLY) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 281.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Looking closely at Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY), its last 5-days average volume was 3.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Ally Financial Inc’s (ALLY) raw stochastic average was set at 43.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.33. However, in the short run, Ally Financial Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.11. Second resistance stands at $35.44. The third major resistance level sits at $36.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.15.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.68 billion has total of 307,175K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,389 M in contrast with the sum of 668,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,456 M and last quarter income was -225,000 K.