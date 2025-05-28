AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC) with a beta value of 0.91 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with AMBAC Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AMBC) stock price up 4.01% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $7.74. AMBC’s price has ranged from $5.99 to $18.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 13.72%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -179.08%. With a float of $42.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 380 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.07%, operating margin of -28.97%, and the pretax margin is -24.61%.

AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of AMBAC Financial Group Inc is 9.29%, while institutional ownership is 81.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 96,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $6.46, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 76,986 for $6.49, making the entire transaction worth $499,642. This insider now owns 166,298 shares in total.

AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -179.08% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMBAC Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AMBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AMBAC Financial Group Inc’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC)

Looking closely at AMBAC Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AMBC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, AMBAC Financial Group Inc’s (AMBC) raw stochastic average was set at 30.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.57. However, in the short run, AMBAC Financial Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.23. Second resistance stands at $8.41. The third major resistance level sits at $8.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.43.

AMBAC Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AMBC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 373.74 million, the company has a total of 46,427K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 235,820 K while annual income is -556,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 62,760 K while its latest quarter income was -46,390 K.