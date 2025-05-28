Amer Sports Inc (AS) with a beta value of 3.56 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Amer Sports Inc (NYSE: AS) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.94% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $37.04. Over the past 52 weeks, AS has traded in a range of $10.11-$38.42.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 20.72%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.24%. With a float of $110.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $553.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.32%, operating margin of 9.12%, and the pretax margin is 3.15%.

Amer Sports Inc (AS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Amer Sports Inc is 80.00%, while institutional ownership is 19.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 11,436,624. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 83,028 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,490,967.

Amer Sports Inc (AS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.24% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amer Sports Inc (NYSE: AS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amer Sports Inc’s (AS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 153.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amer Sports Inc (AS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.96 million, its volume of 8.33 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, Amer Sports Inc’s (AS) raw stochastic average was set at 99.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.01 in the near term. At $39.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.99.

Amer Sports Inc (NYSE: AS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.32 billion has total of 553,845K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,183 M in contrast with the sum of 72,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,653 M and last quarter income was 15,400 K.