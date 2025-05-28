American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 18.77% last month.

on Tuesday, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) opened higher 3.50% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.28. Price fluctuations for AXL have ranged from $3.00 to $7.76 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -0.07%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -26.90% at the time writing. With a float of $107.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 11.69%, operating margin of 3.53%, and the pretax margin is 0.8%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc is 8.99%, while institutional ownership is 107.04%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL)

The latest stats from [American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc, AXL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.3 million was inferior to 2.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc’s (AXL) raw stochastic average was set at 46.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.51. The third major resistance level sits at $4.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.27. The third support level lies at $4.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) Key Stats

There are currently 118,662K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 525.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,125 M according to its annual income of 33,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,411 M and its income totaled 7,100 K.