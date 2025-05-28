AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) average volume reaches $2.54M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) on Tuesday, soared 3.45% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.27. Within the past 52 weeks, AMKR’s price has moved between $14.03 and $44.19.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.11% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.26%. With a float of $99.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.06 million.

The firm has a total of 28300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.17%, operating margin of 6.33%, and the pretax margin is 6.13%.

AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AMKOR Technology Inc is 59.57%, while institutional ownership is 44.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24 ’25, was worth 18,999,995. In this transaction Member of 10% owner group (3) of this company sold 869,565 shares at a rate of $21.85, taking the stock ownership to the 10,020,870 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24 ’25, when Company’s Member of 10% owner group (5) bought 869,565 for $21.85, making the entire transaction worth $18,999,995. This insider now owns 3,347,890 shares in total.

AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.26% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.62% during the next five years compared to 23.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.83 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AMKOR Technology Inc, AMKR], we can find that recorded value of 1.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, AMKOR Technology Inc’s (AMKR) raw stochastic average was set at 35.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.19. The third major resistance level sits at $19.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.19.

AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.67 billion based on 247,056K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,318 M and income totals 354,010 K. The company made 1,322 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 21,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.