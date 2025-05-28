Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) stock price up 4.33% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $24.47. AMPH’s price has ranged from $22.64 to $53.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 18.07% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -19.13%. With a float of $34.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2028 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.24%, operating margin of 26.74%, and the pretax margin is 23.72%.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc is 26.16%, while institutional ownership is 72.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01 ’25, was worth 12,041. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $24.08, taking the stock ownership to the 73,409 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 500 for $24.19, making the entire transaction worth $12,095.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.13% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.31% during the next five years compared to 25.59% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (AMPH) raw stochastic average was set at 17.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.90 in the near term. At $26.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.08.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.20 billion, the company has a total of 47,502K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 731,970 K while annual income is 159,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 170,530 K while its latest quarter income was 25,290 K.