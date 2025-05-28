Amphenol Corp (APH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 15,223 M

on Tuesday, Amphenol Corp (NYSE: APH) opened higher 3.25% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $85.55. Price fluctuations for APH have ranged from $54.77 to $87.22 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 13.56% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 40.67% at the time writing. With a float of $1.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.21 billion.

In an organization with 125000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.94%, operating margin of 21.26%, and the pretax margin is 19.74%.

Amphenol Corp (APH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amphenol Corp is 0.59%, while institutional ownership is 97.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 8,635,560. In this transaction Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $86.36, taking the stock ownership to the 76,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 100,000 for $86.36, making the entire transaction worth $8,635,560.

Amphenol Corp (APH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.21% during the next five years compared to 15.39% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amphenol Corp (NYSE: APH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amphenol Corp (APH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.36. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amphenol Corp (APH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.21.

During the past 100 days, Amphenol Corp’s (APH) raw stochastic average was set at 99.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.42. However, in the short run, Amphenol Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $88.97. Second resistance stands at $89.61. The third major resistance level sits at $90.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $85.47.

Amphenol Corp (NYSE: APH) Key Stats

There are currently 1,209,599K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 106.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,223 M according to its annual income of 2,424 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,811 M and its income totaled 737,800 K.