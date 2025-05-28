AMPL (Amplitude Inc) climbed 4.98 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) on Tuesday, soared 4.98% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.04. Within the past 52 weeks, AMPL’s price has moved between $7.37 and $14.88.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 35.93%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 30.25%. With a float of $70.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 724 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.47%, operating margin of -34.86%, and the pretax margin is -30.32%.

Amplitude Inc (AMPL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amplitude Inc is 45.84%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 41,306. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,515 shares at a rate of $11.75, taking the stock ownership to the 87,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,515 for $12.19, making the entire transaction worth $42,848.

Amplitude Inc (AMPL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 53.92% during the next five years compared to -18.39% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Amplitude Inc (AMPL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.79 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 189.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amplitude Inc (AMPL)

Looking closely at Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.51 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Amplitude Inc’s (AMPL) raw stochastic average was set at 69.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.29. However, in the short run, Amplitude Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.84. Second resistance stands at $13.05. The third major resistance level sits at $13.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.71.

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.65 billion based on 98,796K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 299,270 K and income totals -94,320 K. The company made 79,950 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.