Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) posted a 10.13% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

on Tuesday, Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) opened higher 8.70% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.30. Price fluctuations for AMPG have ranged from $0.64 to $6.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 54.46% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 86.11% at the time writing. With a float of $17.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.66 million.

The firm has a total of 47 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.05%, operating margin of -77.9%, and the pretax margin is -77.79%.

Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amplitech Group Inc is 15.41%, while institutional ownership is 16.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 08 ’25, was worth 6,950. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $1.39, taking the stock ownership to the 240,743 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30 ’24, when Company’s Chairman, CEO bought 8,000 for $0.73, making the entire transaction worth $5,841. This insider now owns 2,663,364 shares in total.

Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.11% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amplitech Group Inc, AMPG], we can find that recorded value of 0.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Amplitech Group Inc’s (AMPG) raw stochastic average was set at 29.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.60. The third major resistance level sits at $2.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.25.

Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) Key Stats

There are currently 20,574K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 51.43 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,510 K according to its annual income of -11,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,600 K and its income totaled -1,840 K.