Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were -660 K

on Tuesday, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) opened lower -11.11% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $5.31. Price fluctuations for AMLX have ranged from $1.58 to $7.27 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 1825.06% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 60.59% at the time writing. With a float of $65.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.08 million.

In an organization with 123 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 775.71%, operating margin of 16317.06%, and the pretax margin is 17255.66%.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is 26.74%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31 ’25, was worth 37,806. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,896 shares at a rate of $3.47, taking the stock ownership to the 290,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 12,425 for $3.47, making the entire transaction worth $43,082. This insider now owns 194,375 shares in total.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.16% during the next five years compared to -78.71% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.04 million. That was better than the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (AMLX) raw stochastic average was set at 71.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. However, in the short run, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.18. Second resistance stands at $5.65. The third major resistance level sits at $5.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.76.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX) Key Stats

There are currently 89,141K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 420.75 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 87,370 K according to its annual income of -301,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -660 K and its income totaled -37,550 K.