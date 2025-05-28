Angi Inc (ANGI) is 15.05% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

on Tuesday, Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) opened higher 4.69% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $15.56. Price fluctuations for ANGI have ranged from $10.88 to $29.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -1.12%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.75% at the time writing. With a float of $43.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 94.84%, operating margin of 3.48%, and the pretax margin is 3.35%.

Angi Inc (ANGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Angi Inc is 9.42%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06 ’25, was worth 15,383. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 9,861 shares at a rate of $1.56, taking the stock ownership to the 414,716 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 39,444 for $1.62, making the entire transaction worth $63,899.

Angi Inc (ANGI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.29% during the next five years compared to 1.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Angi Inc (ANGI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Angi Inc (ANGI)

The latest stats from [Angi Inc, ANGI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.03 million was superior to 0.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Angi Inc’s (ANGI) raw stochastic average was set at 55.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.91. The third major resistance level sits at $17.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.37. The third support level lies at $15.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) Key Stats

There are currently 47,987K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 781.71 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,185 M according to its annual income of 36,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 245,910 K and its income totaled 15,110 K.