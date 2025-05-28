Annexon Inc (ANNX) is expecting -23.64% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Tuesday, Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) was -6.64% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.11. A 52-week range for ANNX has been $1.28 – $7.85.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -42.47%. With a float of $95.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Annexon Inc (ANNX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Annexon Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Annexon Inc is 12.93%, while institutional ownership is 88.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18 ’25, was worth 16,342. In this transaction CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of this company sold 5,521 shares at a rate of $2.96, taking the stock ownership to the 33,479 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18 ’25, when Company’s EVP & CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER sold 5,515 for $2.97, making the entire transaction worth $16,380. This insider now owns 83,814 shares in total.

Annexon Inc (ANNX) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.47% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.82% during the next five years compared to -0.09% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Annexon Inc (ANNX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annexon Inc (ANNX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.58 million, its volume of 1.12 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Annexon Inc’s (ANNX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.10 in the near term. At $2.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.71.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) Key Stats

There are 109,714K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 216.14 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -138,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -54,360 K.