Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) is expecting -37.21% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

on Tuesday, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) opened lower -3.15% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $17.44. Price fluctuations for APLS have ranged from $16.10 to $43.76 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 92.54%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -19.47% at the time writing. With a float of $103.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 710 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 82.94%, operating margin of -24.0%, and the pretax margin is -28.66%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is 17.74%, while institutional ownership is 100.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 3,924,267. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17 ’25, when Company’s VP/Chief Accounting Officer sold 183 for $24.82, making the entire transaction worth $4,543. This insider now owns 47,955 shares in total.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.47% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

Looking closely at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.9 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (APLS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.33. However, in the short run, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.46. Second resistance stands at $18.03. The third major resistance level sits at $18.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.68.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) Key Stats

There are currently 125,682K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 781,370 K according to its annual income of -197,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 166,800 K and its income totaled -92,230 K.