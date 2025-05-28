Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) soared 3.80 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

on Tuesday, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) opened higher 3.80% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $17.88. Price fluctuations for AAOI have ranged from $6.70 to $44.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 6.13% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 123.16% at the time writing. With a float of $51.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3309 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.44%, operating margin of -18.86%, and the pretax margin is -55.98%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Applied Optoelectronics Inc is 7.97%, while institutional ownership is 56.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 38,697. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $19.35, taking the stock ownership to the 323,036 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,000 for $19.35, making the entire transaction worth $38,697.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 123.16% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) saw its 5-day average volume 2.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s (AAOI) raw stochastic average was set at 29.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.21 in the near term. At $19.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.59.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) Key Stats

There are currently 55,544K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 249,370 K according to its annual income of -186,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 99,860 K and its income totaled -9,170 K.