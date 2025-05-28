Applovin Corp (APP) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.77%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) stock price up 7.51% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $354.29. APP’s price has ranged from $60.67 to $525.15 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 39.75%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 77.08%. With a float of $211.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $307.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1563 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.4%, operating margin of 42.86%, and the pretax margin is 37.52%.

Applovin Corp (APP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Applovin Corp is 37.44%, while institutional ownership is 61.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 10,544,100. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 17,500 for $351.47, making the entire transaction worth $6,150,725.

Applovin Corp (APP) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 45.71% during the next five years compared to 84.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Applovin Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.68. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applovin Corp (APP)

The latest stats from [Applovin Corp, APP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.29 million was inferior to 7.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 22.38.

During the past 100 days, Applovin Corp’s (APP) raw stochastic average was set at 55.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $296.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $260.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $391.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $402.68. The third major resistance level sits at $420.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $362.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $344.28. The third support level lies at $333.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 128.89 billion, the company has a total of 338,387K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,709 M while annual income is 1,580 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,484 M while its latest quarter income was 576,420 K.