Aptiv PLC (APTV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.57%

on Tuesday, Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) opened higher 3.54% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $66.06. Price fluctuations for APTV have ranged from $47.19 to $85.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 7.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.62% at the time writing. With a float of $214.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 141000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 18.59%, operating margin of 9.62%, and the pretax margin is 10.88%.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aptiv PLC is 1.26%, while institutional ownership is 102.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08 ’25, was worth 402,347. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10 ’25, when Company’s SVP & CTO sold 14,568 for $65.50, making the entire transaction worth $954,204. This insider now owns 125,237 shares in total.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.13% during the next five years compared to 12.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aptiv PLC (APTV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.11. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.04, a number that is poised to hit 1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.09.

During the past 100 days, Aptiv PLC’s (APTV) raw stochastic average was set at 94.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.98 in the near term. At $69.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.14. The third support level lies at $65.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Key Stats

There are currently 217,730K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,713 M according to its annual income of 1,787 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,825 M and its income totaled -11,000 K.