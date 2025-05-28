Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) with a beta value of 1.94 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

on Tuesday, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) opened higher 8.51% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.35. Price fluctuations for AQST have ranged from $2.12 to $5.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 2.34%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -35.73% at the time writing. With a float of $91.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.32 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 142 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.06%, operating margin of -75.94%, and the pretax margin is -100.05%.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 42.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’24, was worth 214. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 44 shares at a rate of $4.87, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.73% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.57% during the next five years compared to 27.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.48. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.6 million, its volume of 1.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s (AQST) raw stochastic average was set at 25.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.62 in the near term. At $2.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.25.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) Key Stats

There are currently 99,328K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 253.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 57,560 K according to its annual income of -44,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,720 K and its income totaled -22,930 K.