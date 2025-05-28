Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,470 M

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) stock price up 3.53% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $7.36. ARCO’s price has ranged from $6.66 to $10.55 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 12.01%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.51%. With a float of $121.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 98615 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.14%, operating margin of 7.2%, and the pretax margin is 5.8%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is 42.48%, while institutional ownership is 45.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 834,000. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 27 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 7,889 for $8.15, making the entire transaction worth $64,274.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.51% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.34% during the next five years compared to 12.81% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)

The latest stats from [Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, ARCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.16 million was inferior to 1.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s (ARCO) raw stochastic average was set at 51.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.78. The third major resistance level sits at $7.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.25.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.61 billion, the company has a total of 210,655K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,470 M while annual income is 148,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,077 M while its latest quarter income was 13,930 K.