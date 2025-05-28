Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) is expecting -2.00% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

on Tuesday, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) opened higher 5.33% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $127.18. Price fluctuations for ARM have ranged from $80.00 to $188.75 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 19.27%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.20% at the time writing. With a float of $1.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7096 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 94.69%, operating margin of 11.99%, and the pretax margin is 17.16%.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arm Holdings plc. ADR is 0.45%, while institutional ownership is 6.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 2,616,768. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 9,220 for $153.20, making the entire transaction worth $1,412,504.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.37% during the next five years compared to 18.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 795.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM)

Looking closely at Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.98.

During the past 100 days, Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s (ARM) raw stochastic average was set at 52.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $114.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.64. However, in the short run, Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $136.72. Second resistance stands at $139.49. The third major resistance level sits at $142.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $126.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $124.20.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,047,835K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 141.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,007 M according to its annual income of 792,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,241 M and its income totaled 210,000 K.