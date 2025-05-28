Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) last year’s performance of -35.27% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

on Tuesday, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE: AHH) opened higher 3.16% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $6.96. Price fluctuations for AHH have ranged from $6.10 to $12.17 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 27.16%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -72.73% at the time writing. With a float of $78.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 148 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.78%, operating margin of 16.87%, and the pretax margin is 3.09%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc is 1.72%, while institutional ownership is 81.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03 ’25, was worth 6,904. In this transaction Director of this company bought 954 shares at a rate of $7.24, taking the stock ownership to the 50,275 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 371 for $7.33, making the entire transaction worth $2,721. This insider now owns 21,508 shares in total.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.73% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -26.69% during the next five years compared to -10.14% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE: AHH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

Looking closely at Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE: AHH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc’s (AHH) raw stochastic average was set at 25.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.74. However, in the short run, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.26. Second resistance stands at $7.33. The third major resistance level sits at $7.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.84.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE: AHH) Key Stats

There are currently 101,320K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 727.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 708,470 K according to its annual income of 35,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 114,640 K and its income totaled -2,810 K.