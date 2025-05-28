Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.07 million

on Tuesday, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) opened higher 5.14% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $25.11. Price fluctuations for ARQQ have ranged from $3.72 to $52.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2961.58% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.05% at the time writing. With a float of $6.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.75 million.

The firm has a total of 82 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -119.3%, operating margin of -7557.31%, and the pretax margin is -7347.37%.

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arqit Quantum Inc is 52.99%, while institutional ownership is 4.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 02 ’25, was worth 7,346. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 480 for $13.81, making the entire transaction worth $6,628.

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.05% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1579.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.87, a number that is poised to hit -1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arqit Quantum Inc, ARQQ], we can find that recorded value of 2.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.22.

During the past 100 days, Arqit Quantum Inc’s (ARQQ) raw stochastic average was set at 44.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 158.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.67. The third major resistance level sits at $38.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.23.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Key Stats

There are currently 12,745K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 378.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 290 K according to its annual income of -54,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled 0 K.