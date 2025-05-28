Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.6 million

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) stock price up 1.74% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.88. ARRY’s price has ranged from $3.76 to $14.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.75% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.55%. With a float of $149.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.51 million.

The firm has a total of 1021 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.13%, operating margin of -19.5%, and the pretax margin is -21.67%.

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Array Technologies Inc is 1.73%, while institutional ownership is 112.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16 ’24, was worth 29,697. In this transaction President & COO of this company bought 5,700 shares at a rate of $5.21, taking the stock ownership to the 29,366 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15 ’24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 14,430 for $6.93, making the entire transaction worth $100,038. This insider now owns 216,802 shares in total.

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.55% per share during the next fiscal year.

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Array Technologies Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.93. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Array Technologies Inc, ARRY], we can find that recorded value of 8.61 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Array Technologies Inc’s (ARRY) raw stochastic average was set at 63.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.40. The third major resistance level sits at $7.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.34.

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.07 billion, the company has a total of 152,547K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 915,810 K while annual income is -240,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 302,360 K while its latest quarter income was 16,750 K.