Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) last year’s performance of -75.33% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) stock price up 4.54% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.39. ASPN’s price has ranged from $4.16 to $33.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 32.71%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1822.79%. With a float of $80.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.17 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 554 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.04%, operating margin of -56.59%, and the pretax margin is -65.0%.

Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Aspen Aerogels Inc is 1.81%, while institutional ownership is 87.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 107,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $5.35, taking the stock ownership to the 550,856 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30 ’24, when Company’s President and CEO sold 63,355 for $30.03, making the entire transaction worth $1,902,551. This insider now owns 483,640 shares in total.

Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1822.79% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aspen Aerogels Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.05 million, its volume of 2.65 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Aspen Aerogels Inc’s (ASPN) raw stochastic average was set at 24.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.95 in the near term. At $7.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.83.

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 548.92 million, the company has a total of 82,105K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 452,700 K while annual income is 13,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 78,720 K while its latest quarter income was -301,250 K.