ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) is expecting 28.49% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) on Tuesday, soared 7.28% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.06. Within the past 52 weeks, ATAI’s price has moved between $1.03 and $2.57.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -13.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.13%. With a float of $134.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.78 million.

The firm has a total of 54 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 87.92%, operating margin of -5312.18%, and the pretax margin is -8014.28%.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ATAI Life Sciences N.V is 32.91%, while institutional ownership is 9.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21 ’25, was worth 65,560. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 48,563 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 115,636 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 11,563 for $1.35, making the entire transaction worth $15,610. This insider now owns 8,437 shares in total.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.13% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.20% during the next five years compared to 18.62% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.07 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1341.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ATAI Life Sciences N.V, ATAI], we can find that recorded value of 3.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 74.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.37. The third major resistance level sits at $2.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.92.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 442.75 million based on 200,338K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 310 K and income totals -149,270 K. The company made 1,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.