Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) volume exceeds 0.81 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

on Tuesday, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE: AUB) opened higher 4.03% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $28.81. Price fluctuations for AUB have ranged from $22.85 to $44.54 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 11.82% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.29% at the time writing. With a float of $140.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.47 million.

In an organization with 2125 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 99.25%, operating margin of 16.44%, and the pretax margin is 21.37%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp is 1.45%, while institutional ownership is 63.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06 ’24, was worth 158,550. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $31.71, taking the stock ownership to the 47,334 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $31.54, making the entire transaction worth $157,700. This insider now owns 52,334 shares in total.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.29% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.82% during the next five years compared to -1.43% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE: AUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s (AUB) raw stochastic average was set at 43.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.76. However, in the short run, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.31. Second resistance stands at $30.66. The third major resistance level sits at $31.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.31.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE: AUB) Key Stats

There are currently 142,468K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,346 M according to its annual income of 209,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 335,000 K and its income totaled 49,820 K.