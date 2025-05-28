Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 29.68% last month.

On Tuesday, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) was -4.47% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $32.47. A 52-week range for ATAT has been $15.22 – $34.23.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 39.32% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 26.87%. With a float of $109.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5488 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.03%, operating margin of 22.38%, and the pretax margin is 23.72%.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR is 3.99%, while institutional ownership is 64.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 19,111,446. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 26 ’25, when Company’s Officer & Director proposed sale 40,000 for $31.25, making the entire transaction worth $1,250,000.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.87% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.73% during the next five years compared to 140.31% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.95 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR’s (ATAT) raw stochastic average was set at 74.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.15 in the near term. At $33.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.57. The third support level lies at $28.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) Key Stats

There are 138,186K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.52 billion. As of now, sales total 992,960 K while income totals 174,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 271,780 K while its last quarter net income were 42,550 K.