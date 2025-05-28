Autoliv Inc (ALV) posted a 2.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Tuesday, Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) was 3.21% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $100.79. A 52-week range for ALV has been $75.49 – $129.38.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.55% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.63%. With a float of $72.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.31 million.

The firm has a total of 65200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 18.97%, operating margin of 10.18%, and the pretax margin is 9.02%.

Autoliv Inc (ALV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Autoliv Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Autoliv Inc is 6.38%, while institutional ownership is 65.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 65,371. In this transaction EVP Legal and General Counsel of this company sold 645 shares at a rate of $101.35, taking the stock ownership to the 7,492 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 645 for $97.96, making the entire transaction worth $63,184.

Autoliv Inc (ALV) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.63% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.24% during the next five years compared to 8.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Autoliv Inc (ALV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.68, a number that is poised to hit 1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Autoliv Inc (ALV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Autoliv Inc, ALV], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Autoliv Inc’s (ALV) raw stochastic average was set at 99.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $104.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $105.35. The third major resistance level sits at $106.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $101.01.

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) Key Stats

There are 77,305K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.04 billion. As of now, sales total 10,390 M while income totals 647,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,578 M while its last quarter net income were 167,000 K.