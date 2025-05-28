Ball Corp (BALL) volume exceeds 2.92 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

on Tuesday, Ball Corp (NYSE: BALL) opened higher 3.09% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $51.76. Price fluctuations for BALL have ranged from $43.51 to $70.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 1.53% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.79% at the time writing. With a float of $276.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $279.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.32%, operating margin of 10.97%, and the pretax margin is 5.51%.

Ball Corp (BALL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ball Corp is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14 ’25, was worth 12,407,500. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10 ’24, when Company’s SVP and President, EMEA bought 563 for $68.15, making the entire transaction worth $38,367. This insider now owns 3,563 shares in total.

Ball Corp (BALL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.79% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ball Corp (NYSE: BALL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ball Corp (BALL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ball Corp (BALL)

Ball Corp (NYSE: BALL) saw its 5-day average volume 3.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Ball Corp’s (BALL) raw stochastic average was set at 72.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.85 in the near term. At $54.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $55.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.01.

Ball Corp (NYSE: BALL) Key Stats

There are currently 277,418K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,795 M according to its annual income of 4,008 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,097 M and its income totaled 179,000 K.