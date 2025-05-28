Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 32,724 M

KHC Stock

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) stock price up 1.77% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $7.91. SAN’s price has ranged from $4.27 to $8.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 12.08% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.01%. With a float of $15.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.14 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 206753 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 107.92%, operating margin of 34.34%, and the pretax margin is 34.01%.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Santander S.A. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 34,610. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08 ’24, when Company’s Chief Risk Officer proposed sale 10,665 for $4.75, making the entire transaction worth $50,659.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.23% during the next five years compared to 16.52% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN)

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) saw its 5-day average volume 4.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s (SAN) raw stochastic average was set at 99.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.10 in the near term. At $8.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.88.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 121.85 billion, the company has a total of 15,152,492K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 138,447 M while annual income is 13,606 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 32,724 M while its latest quarter income was 3,584 M.

