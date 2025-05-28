Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Tuesday, Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) was 9.82% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.85. A 52-week range for BYND has been $2.22 – $9.24.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 3.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 30.99%. With a float of $71.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.41 million.

In an organization with 754 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 11.35%, operating margin of -49.71%, and the pretax margin is -49.7%.

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Beyond Meat Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Beyond Meat Inc is 5.88%, while institutional ownership is 36.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25 ’25, was worth 2,858. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,125 shares at a rate of $2.54, taking the stock ownership to the 44,794 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,125 for $2.50, making the entire transaction worth $2,817.

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.99% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.90% during the next five years compared to -52.51% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Beyond Meat Inc’s (BYND) raw stochastic average was set at 35.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.49. However, in the short run, Beyond Meat Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.25. Second resistance stands at $3.37. The third major resistance level sits at $3.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.61.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Key Stats

There are 76,471K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 239.35 million. As of now, sales total 326,450 K while income totals -160,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 68,730 K while its last quarter net income were -52,920 K.