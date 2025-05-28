BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) posted a -0.20% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BIGC) on Tuesday, soared 3.25% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.92. Within the past 52 weeks, BIGC’s price has moved between $4.85 and $8.60.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 25.12%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.09%. With a float of $64.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.48 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1161 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 76.54%, operating margin of -9.84%, and the pretax margin is -5.89%.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BigCommerce Holdings Inc is 19.81%, while institutional ownership is 67.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06 ’25, was worth 1,176,382. In this transaction Director of this company bought 177,158 shares at a rate of $6.64, taking the stock ownership to the 253,333 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 19,603 for $6.49, making the entire transaction worth $127,276. This insider now owns 76,175 shares in total.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.09% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.73% during the next five years compared to 14.13% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BIGC) Trading Performance Indicators

BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.24 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.84 million, its volume of 0.69 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, BigCommerce Holdings Inc’s (BIGC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.14 in the near term. At $5.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.85.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BIGC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 406.90 million based on 80,098K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 332,930 K and income totals -27,030 K. The company made 82,370 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -350 K in sales during its previous quarter.