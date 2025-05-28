Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) is 27.05% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) stock price up 1.89% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $10.59. BCRX’s price has ranged from $5.92 to $11.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 169.91% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 132.67%. With a float of $200.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 580 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 96.89%, operating margin of 6.59%, and the pretax margin is -10.17%.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc is 4.19%, while institutional ownership is 84.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13 ’24, was worth 52,780. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $7.54, taking the stock ownership to the 86,638 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 7,000 for $7.51, making the entire transaction worth $52,584.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) saw its 5-day average volume 4.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (BCRX) raw stochastic average was set at 93.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.02 in the near term. At $11.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.35. The third support level lies at $10.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.26 billion, the company has a total of 209,250K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 450,710 K while annual income is -88,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 145,530 K while its latest quarter income was 30 K.