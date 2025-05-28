Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 745,150 K

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) kicked off on Tuesday, up 0.97% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $57.55. Over the past 52 weeks, BMRN has traded in a range of $52.93-$94.85.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 11.18% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.82%. With a float of $189.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.76 million.

In an organization with 3040 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.86%, operating margin of 20.51%, and the pretax margin is 22.95%.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc is 1.42%, while institutional ownership is 98.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 105,928. In this transaction GVP, Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,786 shares at a rate of $59.31, taking the stock ownership to the 14,173 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,786 for $59.31, making the entire transaction worth $105,928.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.82% per share during the next fiscal year.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc’s (BMRN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.62 million. That was better than the volume of 1.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc’s (BMRN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.84. However, in the short run, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.60. Second resistance stands at $59.10. The third major resistance level sits at $59.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.63.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.14 billion has total of 191,776K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,854 M in contrast with the sum of 426,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 745,150 K and last quarter income was 185,690 K.