BJ’s Restaurant Inc (BJRI) last year’s performance of 26.75% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Tuesday, BJ’s Restaurant Inc (NASDAQ: BJRI) was 4.72% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $42.44. A 52-week range for BJRI has been $27.61 – $45.22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.08% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 30.07%. With a float of $20.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.44 million.

The firm has a total of 21000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.37%, operating margin of 1.68%, and the pretax margin is 1.05%.

BJ’s Restaurant Inc (BJRI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BJ’s Restaurant Inc stocks. The insider ownership of BJ’s Restaurant Inc is 9.23%, while institutional ownership is 90.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 6,520,367. In this transaction Director of this company sold 146,102 shares at a rate of $44.63, taking the stock ownership to the 19,896 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 146,102 for $44.50, making the entire transaction worth $6,501,539.

BJ’s Restaurant Inc (BJRI) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.07% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.84% during the next five years compared to -20.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BJ’s Restaurant Inc (NASDAQ: BJRI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BJ’s Restaurant Inc (BJRI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.31. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 81.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BJ’s Restaurant Inc (BJRI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BJ’s Restaurant Inc, BJRI], we can find that recorded value of 0.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, BJ’s Restaurant Inc’s (BJRI) raw stochastic average was set at 95.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.10. The third major resistance level sits at $47.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.54.

BJ’s Restaurant Inc (NASDAQ: BJRI) Key Stats

There are 22,116K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 983.05 million. As of now, sales total 1,357 M while income totals 16,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 347,970 K while its last quarter net income were 13,490 K.