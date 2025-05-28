Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) soared 4.51 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock price up 4.51% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $7.54. BLMN’s price has ranged from $6.09 to $22.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.58% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -32.48%. With a float of $83.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 81000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.69%, operating margin of 3.15%, and the pretax margin is 1.57%.

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Bloomin Brands Inc is 2.25%, while institutional ownership is 104.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04 ’25, was worth 79,498. In this transaction EVP, Pres Outback Steakhouse of this company sold 9,555 shares at a rate of $8.32, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 05 ’25, when Company’s CEO bought 118,000 for $8.63, making the entire transaction worth $1,018,340. This insider now owns 118,000 shares in total.

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.48% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bloomin Brands Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.31. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Bloomin Brands Inc’s (BLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.05 in the near term. At $8.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.32.

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 670.28 million, the company has a total of 84,931K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,950 M while annual income is -128,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,050 M while its latest quarter income was 42,150 K.