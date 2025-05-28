Boeing Co (BA) with a beta value of 1.42 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) on Tuesday, plunged -0.66% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $202.36. Within the past 52 weeks, BA’s price has moved between $128.88 and $209.66.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -1.54%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 94.12%. With a float of $752.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $753.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 172000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.09%, operating margin of -14.63%, and the pretax margin is -16.93%.

Boeing Co (BA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Boeing Co is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 73.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 132,019. In this transaction SVP, President, Boeing Global of this company sold 640 shares at a rate of $206.28, taking the stock ownership to the 13,258 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Gov Ops, GPP & CS sold 3,205 for $202.87, making the entire transaction worth $650,198. This insider now owns 20,513 shares in total.

Boeing Co (BA) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.12% per share during the next fiscal year.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) Trading Performance Indicators

Boeing Co (BA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.37 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -17.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boeing Co (BA)

Looking closely at Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), its last 5-days average volume was 5.45 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.22.

During the past 100 days, Boeing Co’s (BA) raw stochastic average was set at 89.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $177.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $167.34. However, in the short run, Boeing Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $203.73. Second resistance stands at $206.42. The third major resistance level sits at $207.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $199.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $198.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $195.49.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 151.58 billion based on 754,005K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 66,517 M and income totals -11,817 M. The company made 19,496 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -37,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.