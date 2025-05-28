Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) average volume reaches $1.07M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) stock price up 3.92% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $156.96. BOOT’s price has ranged from $86.17 to $176.64 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 19.76%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.75%. With a float of $30.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.52%, operating margin of 12.52%, and the pretax margin is 12.56%.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Boot Barn Holdings Inc is 0.95%, while institutional ownership is 120.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 645,283. In this transaction CHIEF RETAIL OFFICER of this company sold 4,154 shares at a rate of $155.34, taking the stock ownership to the 2,112 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,154 for $155.34, making the entire transaction worth $645,283.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.32% during the next five years compared to 29.08% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Boot Barn Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.86, a number that is poised to hit 1.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

Looking closely at Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.56.

During the past 100 days, Boot Barn Holdings Inc’s (BOOT) raw stochastic average was set at 85.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $114.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $137.24. However, in the short run, Boot Barn Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $165.16. Second resistance stands at $167.21. The third major resistance level sits at $169.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $160.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $157.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $155.58.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.99 billion, the company has a total of 30,593K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,911 M while annual income is 180,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 453,750 K while its latest quarter income was 37,540 K.