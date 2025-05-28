Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) posted a -0.46% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Tuesday, Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX) was 1.60% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $104.50. A 52-week range for BSX has been $71.88 – $107.17.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 9.77%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.35%. With a float of $1.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.48 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 53000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.15%, operating margin of 17.52%, and the pretax margin is 14.12%.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Boston Scientific Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Boston Scientific Corp is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 92.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 513,583. In this transaction SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary of this company sold 4,826 shares at a rate of $106.42, taking the stock ownership to the 31,367 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,826 for $106.42, making the entire transaction worth $513,583.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.99% during the next five years compared to -17.84% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.67 million, its volume of 7.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, Boston Scientific Corp’s (BSX) raw stochastic average was set at 95.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $106.82 in the near term. At $107.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $108.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $104.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $103.92.

Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX) Key Stats

There are 1,479,446K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 157.07 billion. As of now, sales total 16,747 M while income totals 1,854 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,663 M while its last quarter net income were 674,000 K.