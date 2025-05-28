Box Inc (BOX) kicked off at the price of $31.45: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

on Tuesday, Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) opened higher 1.16% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $31.09. Price fluctuations for BOX have ranged from $24.63 to $35.74 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 9.45%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.41% at the time writing. With a float of $138.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2810 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 79.08%, operating margin of 7.31%, and the pretax margin is 7.81%.

Box Inc (BOX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Box Inc is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 102.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 409,721. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 13,000 shares at a rate of $31.52, taking the stock ownership to the 1,520,550 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,434 for $31.54, making the entire transaction worth $108,298. This insider now owns 556,011 shares in total.

Box Inc (BOX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.41% per share during the next fiscal year.

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Box Inc (BOX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Box Inc (BOX)

Looking closely at Box Inc (NYSE: BOX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.15 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Box Inc’s (BOX) raw stochastic average was set at 46.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.96. However, in the short run, Box Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.66. Second resistance stands at $31.87. The third major resistance level sits at $32.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.72.

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) Key Stats

There are currently 143,789K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,090 M according to its annual income of 244,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 279,520 K and its income totaled 194,010 K.