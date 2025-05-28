Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) average volume reaches $1.00M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Tuesday, Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE: BYD) was 3.15% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $73.04. A 52-week range for BYD has been $49.34 – $80.50.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.19% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.39%. With a float of $55.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.88 million.

The firm has a total of 16129 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.6%, operating margin of 23.74%, and the pretax margin is 18.34%.

Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Boyd Gaming Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Boyd Gaming Corp is 31.62%, while institutional ownership is 74.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01 ’25, was worth 4,867,800. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 1,125 for $75.28, making the entire transaction worth $84,690. This insider now owns 4,852 shares in total.

Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.39% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.89% during the next five years compared to 34.95% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE: BYD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.12, a number that is poised to hit 1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Boyd Gaming Corp, BYD], we can find that recorded value of 0.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, Boyd Gaming Corp’s (BYD) raw stochastic average was set at 76.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $75.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $76.45. The third major resistance level sits at $77.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.60.

Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE: BYD) Key Stats

There are 81,403K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.13 billion. As of now, sales total 3,930 M while income totals 577,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 991,570 K while its last quarter net income were 111,420 K.